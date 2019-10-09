|
Leonore V. Pioli, 71, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born February 21, 1948 in Chicago, was formerly of Lake Villa, living in Old Mill Creek for the past 20 years. She was a graduate, having earned her Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University and until her retirement, she was the special education teacher at North Chicago High School.
Surviving is her son, Peter (Kim) Pioli; sister-in-law, Diana (Roger) Omberg and cousins, Judith Agoston, Marilyn Feiner, Frank Siuta and Mark Dzierbicki.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Silvio Pioli on September 19, 2019.
Funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Juliana Catholic Church, 7201 N. Oketo Avenue, Chicago, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Interment will be at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019