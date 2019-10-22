Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Leroy Bender Obituary
Leroy Bender, 89, son of the late Albert and Etta Bender; husband of Madlin Bender; father of Elliot Bender, Nadine Siegel and Claudia (Randy) Siegel; grandfather of Joshua, Alec, Mitchell and Carly Siegel brother of Etta Hartzman; brother in-law of Herb (Phyllis) Glassman; a special thank you to Ogi and Andy for their devotion and care. Graveside service Wed. Oct. 23, 1 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ; for information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019
