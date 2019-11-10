|
Leroy "Lee" Burke, of Somonauk, formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Proud U.S. Army Veteran and retired C.P.D. Loving husband of Tricia ( nee Sheehan). He was born in Chicago to the late Richard retired C.P.D. and the late Viola (Helder) Burke. Loving father of Ricky (Rochelle), Jodi Kenny, Rilee (Nathan) Rogers; devoted grandfather of six and great grandfather to nine; brother of the late Richard (late Elaine) Burke, Ken retired C.P.D. (Tammy) Burke; fond brother-in-law of Jean (Joe retired C.P.D.) Hartford, Gail (late Morrie) Friedman, and the late Daniel retired C.P.D. (Mary Kay) Sheehan, Micky Sheehan (Becky Castor), Donna (Dave) Badon; cherished friend and uncle to many. Family and friends are asked to gather on Saturday, November 16th, for a visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 320 Depot Street, Somonauk, IL 60552. Funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd Chicago, IL 60607, cpdmemorial.org, 312-499-8899. GO CUBS!! For more information or to sign the online guest book please visit www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 13160 W. RT 34 ~ Box 404 in Somonauk, IL 60552 (815) 498-2363
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019