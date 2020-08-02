1/1
LeRoy C. Cordes
In loving memory of LeRoy Charles Cordes, who died in his home on July 28, 2020. A loving husband and father, LeRoy was a lifelong teacher and competitor, sharing his passion for bridge, model aeronautics, radio-control boating, and fishing with many friends and family. He worked at Greeley & Hanson, starting as a copy boy and retiring as chief draftsman. LeRoy is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn, daughters Barbara, Lynne, Theresa, and Julia and sisters Janice Cordes Felt and Lois Cordes Kopp. A private memorial service will be held for friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: WDCB-FM https://wdcb.org/ or the Academy of Model Aeronautics, https://www.modelaircraft.org/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
1 entry
August 1, 2020
Michael P Valentine
Coworker
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
