In loving memory of LeRoy Charles Cordes, who died in his home on July 28, 2020. A loving husband and father, LeRoy was a lifelong teacher and competitor, sharing his passion for bridge, model aeronautics, radio-control boating, and fishing with many friends and family. He worked at Greeley & Hanson, starting as a copy boy and retiring as chief draftsman. LeRoy is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn, daughters Barbara, Lynne, Theresa, and Julia and sisters Janice Cordes Felt and Lois Cordes Kopp. A private memorial service will be held for friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: WDCB-FM https://wdcb.org/
or the Academy of Model Aeronautics, https://www.modelaircraft.org/
. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com
.