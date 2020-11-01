1/
LeRoy Epstein
LeRoy "Lee" Epstein, age 86, passed away on October 15, 2020. Devoted husband of Jeanette "Jean" (nee Ochwat). Loving father of Christopher (Sharon) Epstein, Catherine (James) Faxel, Steven (Christine) Epstein and the late Linda Epstein. Cherished grandfather of Joseph (Erin) Faxel, Michael Faxel, Jaclyn Epstein, Paige Epstein and Matthew Epstein. Doting great-grandfather of Emma Lynn Faxel. Loving grandpa to his pups the late Cubby and Casper. LeRoy was a lifetime member of the Pipe Fitters Local #597 and the Park Lawn Association Board Member.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in LeRoy's name to your favorite No Kill Animal Shelter are much appreciated. Services were held privately for family members. You may share a memory on his tribute wall for all to cherish.

Arrangements entrusted to care of Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, IL 60458 For more info, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
