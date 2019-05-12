Leroy Eugene Klink, 83, of Oak Park, Illinois, passed away on May 4, 2019. Lee was born November 14, 1935 in Rockford, IA to Joseph and Bernice (Otto) Klink. Raised in Iowa he graduated from Rockford Highschool, received his Business degree from Buena Vista University in 1958 and later joined the U.S. Army. Settling in Oak Park, IL, he raised a family and began a long career as a Financial Analyst and active volunteer. Bigger-than-life in stature, and most certainly louder, he was known for his outgoing approach to life and the energy he brought to any room he entered. He welcomed all into his life with an infectious smile and the ability to make everyone laugh. Equally big in heart, he spent countless hours serving his community through Euclid United Methodist Church, Animal Care League, OPRF Food Pantry, and the OPRF Booster Club. He is survived by his wife Susan Terry, three children, Michael, Steven (Jennifer) and Sherri (Marty), five grandchildren, Eleanor, Audrey, Andrew, Alexander and Natalie, and siblings Gerald, JoAnne and Jon. Memorial Service, Saturday, May 18th, 11 a.m. at Euclid United Methodist Church, 405 S. Euclid Ave., Oak Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Euclid United Methodist Church, Animal Care League, OPRF Food Pantry, or OPRF Booster Club are appreciated. For info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary