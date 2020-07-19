1/
Leroy Golnick
Leroy Golnick, 89, Chicago. Visitation and funeral services will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL. Visitation will be on Wed., July 22 starting at 10 am. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 11:30 am, followed by interment at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northwestern Medicine Volunteer Program will be greatly appreciated (https://foundation.nm.org/volunteer/).

For information 773.472.6300

www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
JUL
22
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
