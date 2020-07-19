Leroy Golnick, 89, Chicago. Visitation and funeral services will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL. Visitation will be on Wed., July 22 starting at 10 am. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 11:30 am, followed by interment at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northwestern Medicine Volunteer Program will be greatly appreciated (https://foundation.nm.org/volunteer/
).
For information 773.472.6300 www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com