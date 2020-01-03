Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
8:15 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
10300 S. Lawler
Oak Lawn, IL
LeRoy J. Kauffmann

LeRoy J. Kauffmann Obituary
LeRoy J. Kauffmann, Jr, age 90, at rest December 24th in Sun City West, AZ, formerly of Chicago; Korean Conflict Army Veteran; beloved husband and best friend of over 66 years of Cecilia nee Stoffey; loving father of Leann Kauffmann of Schaumburg, IL and Susanne (Kevin) Morris of Pulteney, NY; grandfather of Samantha (Jon) Inendino, Hannah Niederman, Shaun (Wendy) Morris, Jessica (Michael) Douglas, Leandra (Micha) Moore; great-grandfather of six; brother of Bernie (Cathy) Kauffmann; also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Lee was a 40 year employee of Central Steel & Wire in Chicago. Visitation Friday, January 3rd, 3-9 pm. Funeral Saturday, 8:15 am at the CURLEY FUNERAL HOME (KUBINA-TYBOR DIRECTORS), 6116 W. 111th St, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler, Oak Lawn for 9:30 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to preferred and appreciated. 708-422-2700 or curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020
