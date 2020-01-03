|
|
LeRoy J. Kauffmann, Jr, age 90, at rest December 24th in Sun City West, AZ, formerly of Chicago; Korean Conflict Army Veteran; beloved husband and best friend of over 66 years of Cecilia nee Stoffey; loving father of Leann Kauffmann of Schaumburg, IL and Susanne (Kevin) Morris of Pulteney, NY; grandfather of Samantha (Jon) Inendino, Hannah Niederman, Shaun (Wendy) Morris, Jessica (Michael) Douglas, Leandra (Micha) Moore; great-grandfather of six; brother of Bernie (Cathy) Kauffmann; also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Lee was a 40 year employee of Central Steel & Wire in Chicago. Visitation Friday, January 3rd, 3-9 pm. Funeral Saturday, 8:15 am at the CURLEY FUNERAL HOME (KUBINA-TYBOR DIRECTORS), 6116 W. 111th St, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler, Oak Lawn for 9:30 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to preferred and appreciated. 708-422-2700 or curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020