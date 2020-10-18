1/2
LeRoy J. Kowalski
1939 - 2020
LeRoy J. Kowalski, Ret. Lt. C.F.D. age 81, beloved husband of Carol nee Quinn, loving father of the late David (Renee) Kowalski, John (Tracy) Kowalski and Katharine (James) Bies; cherished grandfather of Erik, Kirsten, Ashley, the late Danny, Sarah and Jimmy; dear brother of Lenore "his twin sister" (Joe) Kleinhenz, the late Alfred (Irma) Kowalski, the late Dolores and the late Rita Kowalski; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services and Interment Private, Le Roy retired from the Chicago Fire Department after 38 years of service. Donations in LeRoy's name to St Jude Children Research Hospital or to Fr. Flanagan's Boys Town appreciated. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
October 12, 2020
I had the privilege of reconnecting with Lee through his twin. When She visited we always had such fun with Lee and Carol. I so looked forward to days and nights we would just hang out. Lee always had great stories and had us laughing most of the time. Rest In Peace friend you had a rough couple years. I so treasured your friendship. He was a good man.
Mary Lou Jarvis
