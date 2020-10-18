LeRoy J. Kowalski, Ret. Lt. C.F.D. age 81, beloved husband of Carol nee Quinn, loving father of the late David (Renee) Kowalski, John (Tracy) Kowalski and Katharine (James) Bies; cherished grandfather of Erik, Kirsten, Ashley, the late Danny, Sarah and Jimmy; dear brother of Lenore "his twin sister" (Joe) Kleinhenz, the late Alfred (Irma) Kowalski, the late Dolores and the late Rita Kowalski; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services and Interment Private, Le Roy retired from the Chicago Fire Department after 38 years of service. Donations in LeRoy's name to St Jude Children Research Hospital or to Fr. Flanagan's Boys Town appreciated. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com