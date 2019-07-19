|
Leroy J. Kubinski, age 89, Korean War Army Veteran, formerly of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Bernadette (nee Gierut). Loving father of Paul (Jacqueline) Kubinski, Leigh (Robert) Witkiewicz and Lynn (Vincent) Procaccio. Devoted grandfather of Kaitlyn Kubinski, Brittany (Ross) Rodman, Cody and Paige Witkiewicz, Brandon and Olivia Procaccio. Great-grandfather of William. Brother-in-law of Sylvia Erzinger. Funeral Monday 9:15am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Mass 10am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2pm to 8pm. Member of A.L. and L.K.S. S.A.C. Former principal of Brodnicki Elemetary School and Teacher for C.P.S. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019