Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
For more information about
Leroy KubinskI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy KubinskI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy J. KubinskI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy J. KubinskI Obituary
Leroy J. Kubinski, age 89, Korean War Army Veteran, formerly of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Bernadette (nee Gierut). Loving father of Paul (Jacqueline) Kubinski, Leigh (Robert) Witkiewicz and Lynn (Vincent) Procaccio. Devoted grandfather of Kaitlyn Kubinski, Brittany (Ross) Rodman, Cody and Paige Witkiewicz, Brandon and Olivia Procaccio. Great-grandfather of William. Brother-in-law of Sylvia Erzinger. Funeral Monday 9:15am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Mass 10am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2pm to 8pm. Member of A.L. and L.K.S. S.A.C. Former principal of Brodnicki Elemetary School and Teacher for C.P.S. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now