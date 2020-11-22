LeRoy M. Pollina, 82, Army Vet, beloved husband of the late Regina "Reggie", nee De Prizio; loving father of Debbie (Allen) Rogers, Sandy (Fred) Betsoleiman and Joe (Dawn) Pollina. Cherished grandfather of Nick, Sara, Lauren, Lindsey, John, Christine, Abbey and Kelly. Fond brother of Dennis (LeaNora), Ray (Patty) and the late Ron (Mary). Dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. The Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025. Per the Archdiocese of Chicago, All friends and relatives attending the Funeral Mass, must register with the family for contact tracing and an invitation to attend the Mass. Seating is limited to 25 % of Church capacity. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum where only the immediate family will be allowed. Masks are to be worn at all times and social distance must be maintained at least 6 feet apart. LeRoy was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fr. Dussman Council. The family wishes that you consider making donations to ClearBrook- for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.(ClearBrook.org
). Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. For more information, please call 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com