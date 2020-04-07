Home

Leroy (Lee) Mommsen, age 104, passed away peacefully March 28, 2020 in Carlsbad, CA. Born Aug. 22, 1915 in Chicago, he had also previously resided in Mt. Prospect and Barrington. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Clara (Buehler), sister Lillian Sophie, his dear wife of 68 yrs. Josephine (Render), and daughter Carole Meyer. He is survived by his daughter Susan Sebastian of Carlsbad, CA, 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. His was a life extremely well-lived, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
