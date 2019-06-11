|
|
Neuberg, LeRoy Esq., Age 104. The ninth of eleven children born to the late Benjamin and Ghisela Neuberg in Chicago. He was pre-deceased by all of his siblings, his wife Sari Neuberg nee Platt, and his son Leland Gerson Neuberg. He is survived by his son Joel (Pam) Neuberg of Sebastopol, CA; and daughter-in-law Donna Neuberg; grandson Jacob (Mina) Neuberg, granddaughter Eva (Rob Washburn) Neuberg, five great-grandchildren, all of Los Angeles, CA, and many nieces, nephews and their children. A graduate of Tilden Technical High School, Northwestern University, and John Marshall Law School in Chicago. A U.S. Navy veteran, engineer, attorney, and real estate broker, LeRoy's greatest joy was the love of his large extended family. A graveside ceremony will be held at Waldheim Cemetery 1400 S. Des Plaines Avenue in Forest Park at 12 Noon on Tuesday, June 11. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to: The Student Conservation Association, www.thesca.org, The Loop Synagogue of Chicago, www.chiloopsyn.org, or Brookline Senior Center 93 Winchester Street, Brookline, MA 02446, www.brooklineseniorcenter.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019