Leroy Schwaba
1929 - 2020
Leroy L. "Lee" Schwaba Sr. was born May 18, 1929 in Chicago and passed away peacefully in his home on May 8, 2020. Lee had an idyllic childhood in Sauganash where he made many lifelong friends. He went to high school at St. John's Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin, then graduated from DePaul University where he met his wife of 63 years, Jeanne (Downing) Schwaba. He was an insurance agent for 50 years with Equitable Life and loved to golf, play tennis, and spend time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children: Leroy Jr. (Janelle), James (Sharon), Catherine Clemmer, Ann Dingman (David), Virginia Prybell (Richard), and Mary Schwaba (Doug), 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Lee reunites with his parents Peter Schwaba and Joann (Kuchnowski); his beloved wife, Jeanne (Downing); his brothers Joe, Todd, Pete, and twin brother, Jack; his sisters, Katherine Schwaba, Orelle Schalla, and Anita McCauliffe; and his son-in-law Chris Clemmer.

Due to the current pandemic, a public memorial service for Lee will be scheduled on a future date. Lee requested donations be made in his memory to University of Saint Mary of the Lake in Mundelein and St. Jude's Hospital. Info: Wenban Funeral Home(847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
https://youtu.be/YNIs11_R9MI
Mary Jean
May 12, 2020
To a wonderful father and grandfather. Your warmth, support, and humor will be sorely missed. Rest in peace with Mom and your family. I am glad you are now at your eternal home with our Lord.

Cath and Eleanore
