Leroy Tribulak, 79, of Stickney passed away September 9, 2020. United States Air Force Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Joyce D. (née Rohde); loving father of Debbie, Valerie (Bill) Kirkolis, and Ken (Jackie); Cherished grandfather of Doug, Allie, Emily and Kali; loving son of Elizabeth and Robert Slattery; dear brother of Sandy (the late Wayne) Sadler, Patrick Slattery, Sharon (née Slattery) (Joseph) Miller and the late Michael Tribulak; fond uncle of Matthew Sadler, Dennis Sadler, Caryn Wall, Jeffery Miller, Kimmy Slattery-Aguilar, Colleen Slattery, Jessica Slattery, Joyce Romano, Bill Brunelli, and Christine Chappell. Visitation Monday, September 14, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave. Stickney, IL. Funeral Mass Tuesday, at St. Pius X Church at 10:30 am. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery, Stickney, IL. Info: (708)749-2033. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com
for the Tribulak family. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Mount Auburn Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks.