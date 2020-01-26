|
LeRoy W. Herrick, age 95, of Chicago, passed away peacefully January 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn R.; loving father of Linda and William (Carol); dear grandfather of Robert, Luci (Stephen) Snowden and Andrew; cherished great-grandfather of Elizabeth and Benjamin; fond brother of the late Donald (the late Maureen) and the late James (Ann Marie); dearest uncle to many nieces and nephews. LeRoy was a proud WWII Army Veteran (29th Division, 116th Infantry, H Company), recipient of the French Legion of Honor medal, 74 year member of IBEW Local 134, O'Hare Airport Chief Electrical Foreman and active member of the St. Monica Senior Club. Visitation Friday, January 31, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Saturday 10:15 a.m. at Kolbus-John V. May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago to St. Monica Church for Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m. Interment Private at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Local 134 CFL Delegate Scholarship Fund, 2722 S. Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago, IL 60616 or Patriot Paws Service Dogs For info
773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020