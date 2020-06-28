Services for LeRoy W. Jarzembowski, 85, of Chicago, will be held at a later date. LeRoy was born on September 14, 1934 in Chicago, IL and passed away on June 20th, 2020. He is survived by his loving nieces and nephew Cindy (Cary) Livingston, Sandy (Gary) Hansen, Suzy (Rich) Starzec, Wendy Jerard and Rick (Tracy Prate) Jerard; numerous great nephews and one great niece; and cousins. LeRoy is preceded in death by his brother Milton Jerard. In Lieu of flowers donations are appreciated in LeRoy's memory to the Alzheimer's Association via 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
For information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or Ahlgrimffs.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.