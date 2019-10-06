|
Leslee R. Baker, nee Newman, age 74, of Grayslake, beloved wife and best friend for 54 years of Robert "Bob" Baker; loving mother of Jackie (Scott Schupbach) Baker Schupbach, Lisa (Chris) Callero, and Mitchell (Amy) Baker; adored grandma of Katelyn, Danielle, Zachary, Mason, Lexi, Annaliese, Jack, and the late Emma; devoted daughter of the late Sam and the late Florence Newman; cherished sister of Ronnie (Felita) Newman; treasured cousin and friend to many. Leslee had a lifelong passion for design, decorating, fashion, and antiquing. She saw beauty in everything and everybody. Service Monday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Willow Lawn Cemetery, Vernon Hills. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Northern Illinois Special Recreation Association, 285 Memorial Drive, Crystal Lake, IL 60014, www.nisra.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019