Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley Ludwig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Ludwig

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lesley Ludwig Obituary
Lesley Ludwig nee Schwartz, 82, beloved wife of the late Dr. Daniel C. Ludwig for 21 years; loving mother of Julie (Billy) Gold, Gregg (Natalie) Greenstein and Dr. Shari Ludwig (Eric Freibrun); cherished Nanie of Caleigh, Dylan, Nicole, Spencer and Matthew; adored friend and companion of Lewie Edelstein. Chapel service, Friday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now