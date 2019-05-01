|
Lesley Ludwig nee Schwartz, 82, beloved wife of the late Dr. Daniel C. Ludwig for 21 years; loving mother of Julie (Billy) Gold, Gregg (Natalie) Greenstein and Dr. Shari Ludwig (Eric Freibrun); cherished Nanie of Caleigh, Dylan, Nicole, Spencer and Matthew; adored friend and companion of Lewie Edelstein. Chapel service, Friday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019