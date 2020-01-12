|
|
Leslie Ann Stermetz passed away peacefully at home Friday, January 3rd with her family at her bedside. She was the loving daughter of Mima and the late Frank Stermetz; Dearest sister of Carole (Jeff) Schramm and David (Melissa) Stermetz; Fond aunt of Zach, Lauren, Ethan (Alessandra), Megan, Haley and Tyler. Visitation Sunday, January 19th, 3:00-8:00 pm and Monday, January 20th, 8:00 am until time of funeral, 9:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Holy Ghost Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020