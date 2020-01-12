Home

The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
8:00 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Leslie Ann Stermetz

Leslie Ann Stermetz Obituary
Leslie Ann Stermetz passed away peacefully at home Friday, January 3rd with her family at her bedside. She was the loving daughter of Mima and the late Frank Stermetz; Dearest sister of Carole (Jeff) Schramm and David (Melissa) Stermetz; Fond aunt of Zach, Lauren, Ethan (Alessandra), Megan, Haley and Tyler. Visitation Sunday, January 19th, 3:00-8:00 pm and Monday, January 20th, 8:00 am until time of funeral, 9:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Holy Ghost Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
