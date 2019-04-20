Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Leslie Arenson Auslander age 36. Beloved wife of Stewart. Loving stepmother of Spencer and Mason. Cherished daughter of Bruce Arenson and Marilyn (Leslie Bufferd). Devoted sister of Joshua (Lindsey), Tiffany, and Stacey. Granddaughter of Henry (the late Tova) Kleinman and the late Stanley (the late Sally) Arenson. Adored daughter in law of Carter and Meryl Auslander, Granddaughter of Leonard (Gladys) Floom and Louis (the late seme) Auslander and sister in law of Ross (Stacy) and Lindsey (Daniel) Hartman. Loving aunt of Jake, Ellie, Scarlett, Avery, and Isabelle. Niece and cousin of many. Service Monday 12PM at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60613. Interment Rosehill. In liey of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Research Foundation, www.bit.ly/LeslieArensonAuslander.com. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
