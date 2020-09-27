Leslie Barnett-Jaffe, beloved wife of David and the late Paul. Loving mother of David (Sarah) and Philip (Melissa) Barnett and stepmother to Jacob (Stacy) Jaffe. Adored grandmother of Leo, Dean, Sullivan and Hyde. Devoted sister to Michael (Barb) Klein and Ivee (Frank) DeSeno. Dear sister-in-law to Harvey (Jackie) Barnett. Cherished daughter of the late Hy and Phyllis Klein and aunt to Lisa, Jill, Daniel, Joshua, Kelly, Brett, Barry, and Steven. Leslie was the founder and owner of Leslie Barnett Corporate Awards and Presentations, LTD. Additionally, she served on the Riverside Medical Center Heart Ball Committee, a major fundraising event. Memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Healthcare Foundation, 350 N. Wall, Kankakee, Illinois 60901 To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. To watch the funeral via live stream, please visit the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 1:30 PM. For info: 847-256-5700.