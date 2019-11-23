|
Leslie Bernardini Pionke, age 75, daughter of Mary D'Anna Pionke Andrus, Walter Bernardini, and James
Pionke, passed away on November 12 at her home in Washington D.C.
Born in Chicago, Leslie attended Schurz High School and Maine East High School, graduating in 1960. She earned her B.A. from Northwestern University, then taught history at the Chicago Public Schools (Flower Vocational) and Madonna Catholic High School. She earned her Masters in Social Work at Loyola University Chicago.
Leslie worked as a social worker at Rush Presbyterian Hospital for many years, but then transferred to the neo-natal department at Los Angeles Children's Hospital and at Sherman Oaks Burn Center. In 1998
she moved to Washington Hospital Center in DC and in 2001, Leslie began work at Inova Fairfax Hospital
to join the Kidney Transplant Team, facilitating the hospital Donor/Recipient Support Group years.
Leslie was a poet, singer, and reader.
Along with her partner Lynne Barstow and daughter Ryanne Barstow, Leslie is survived by her sisters Michele Weber (William), Lorette Pionke Mitchell (Peter), Veronica Bronars (David), and Angela Lebovic (David). She loved her many nephews and nieces, cousins, extended paternal family, and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 9 am until time of funeral service 11 am at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Road, Mt. Prospect. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery.. For info (847) 394 2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 23, 2019