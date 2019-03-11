|
|
Leslie Cohen, age 82, adored son of the late Sam and Goldie Cohen and son-in-law of the late William and Edna Weiss; beloved husband of Sarell (nee Weiss), happily married for 58 years; loving father of Sandra and Bruce Goldstein, Michael and Susan Cohen, Debra and Lawrence Oberman, Steven and Natalie Cohen and Dana Cohen; cherished PaPa Les of Samantha Goldstein and fiancé Mickey Schwab, Jonathan Goldstein, Allyson and David Neumann, Andrew Cohen, Emily Cohen, Charles Oberman, Sydney, Samuel, Joseph, Mickey and Daniel Cohen, Manuel, Solomon, Louis, Sadie and Ernie Weinhaus; dear brother of the late Jerrold Cohen and brother-in-law to Shirley Cohen; treasured nephew to the late Herbert Edwards. Les was loved by all who knew him. Chapel service Tuesday March 12, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2019