Leslie Edward Borris, 90 of Arlington Hts.; Visitation Monday, June 3, 2019 from 9:30 am until the 10:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Raymond de Penafort Catholic Church 301 S. I-Oka, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Inurnment at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019
