Leslie Hefter, 87, of Boynton Beach FL, formerly of Chicago, IL. Beloved husband of the late Marlene Hefter and the late Ina Hefter. Devoted father of the late Kim (Eric) Burman and the late Julie Hefter. Devoted stepfather of Melissa (Howard) Silverman and the late Randy Jaffe. Loving father-in-law of Eva (Nisch Raval) Guzman. Proud grandfather of Jordan and Amy Silverman, Zachary and Justin Burman, and Jeremy Jaffe. Dear brother of the late Howard (late Lorraine) Hefter. Caring uncle of Susan (Howard) Atlas, Alan (Lynne) Hefter, and Judy Berlin. Long time partner of Town Management. Services private by necessity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to JUF, www.juf.org. For info: 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
