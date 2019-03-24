Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Leslie Ann Kraft, nee Josek, 68, of Palatine. Beloved wife of Harry Kraft for 49 years. Adored mother of Tracie (Rich) Peyton and Brandon (Alma) Kraft. Loving grandmother of Madison, Olivia, Andy and Melody. Dear daughter of Anne and the late Anthony Josek. Cherished sister of Lori Calcara. Aunt, cousin and friend to many. Leslie was a lover of cats, books, cooking and spending quality time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral services private. Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
