Leslie L. Hughes

Leslie L. Hughes Obituary
Leslie L. Hughes, April 19, 2020. Age 46. Late of Chicago Heights, Beloved husband of Candace C. nee Massey. Dear father of Chelsea (Brandon) Payne, Mikayla Hughes, Olivia Hughes, Isaiah Hughes and Kiara Hughes. Cherished grandfather of Ashton Scott, Kohana Payne, Levi Payne and Kai Hughes. Loving son of Mae and the late Lee Hughes, Sr. Fond brother of Tonya Exum, Lee Hughes, Marcus Hughes and Margaret Hughes. Son in Law of Cleopha and the late Anthony Massey. Services and interment will be private. Please visit our the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home Guest Book. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2020
