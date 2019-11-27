|
|
Leslie L. "Les" Larson, age 78, U.S. Army Green Beret Veteran. Beloved husband for 51 years to Linda, nee Hart. Loving father of Michael (Mandy) Larson and Christi Larson (Paul Illanas). Dear brother of the late Laverne (late Warren) Fredericks and brother-in-law of Carolyn (Stan) Albright. Cherished uncle and great uncle of many. Founding partner of Rose & Company. Member of the Midwest Stock Exchange, Chicago Board of Trade and Civil Air Patrol. Les lived a life of service to the Lord by serving in his church and various organizations. Visitation Monday, December 2, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Visitation continues Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Grace Fellowship Church, 15150 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Forest, IL 60452 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Burial with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Fellowship Church are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019