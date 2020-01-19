|
Leslie M. Izzo (nee Tuszynski) age 61, at rest on January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles J. Izzo. Loving mother of Samantha Kyle Izzo, Charles Joseph Izzo Jr. and Paul Carl Izzo. Dear daughter of the late Paul C. and the late Bernice D. (nee Prokuski) Tuszynski. Dear sister of Nancy (Larry) Conrad, Janice (Javier) Benitez and Paul (Judy) Tuszynski. Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday January 25th, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, Il. Interment will be private. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020