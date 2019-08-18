|
Leslie Peter "Les" Spinner, 76. Adored husband of 53 years of Mary Spinner, nee Howlett. Dear father of Maureen (Shane) Kiesewetter, Leslie Peter "Peter" (Janey Jung) Spinner, and Sheila (Todd Janko) Spinner. Loving grandfather figure of Katarina, Jonathan, Hannah, Joshua, Declan, and Riley. Dear brother of Catherine Ryan and the late Barbara Spinner. Uncle, cousin and friend to many. Les was a family man, a man of his faith, and a man of principle unwavering in its value. In his profession, Les was a man of ethics and opportunity, not just for he himself; rather, for the next generation of leaders who aspired to be even more successful than him. Genuine, humble, talented, and master of bemusing tales, he was truly one of a kind. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Visitation Sunday, August 18th, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, and Monday, August 19th, 10 AM, St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 Ela Street, Barrington, until time of Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to . Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019