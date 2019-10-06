|
Lesly Benodin, a Chicago businessman and real estate investor, passed away on September 11 following a lengthy illness, in Montgomery, Texas. Fleeing from the Duvalier regime, Mr. Benodin immigrated as a teenager to the U.S. from Haiti in 1960, first settling in Chicago near family, eventually marrying and opening a new car dealership. Mr. Benodin later retired to Evanston to manage real estate investments. Active in Haitian society and political affairs, Mr. Benodin donated to the city of Chicago a bust of Jean-Baptiste Point du Sable, the Haitian trader who is credited with founding the outpost that became Chicago; the bust was dedicated in 2009 and stands at the Michigan Avenue bridge.
Mr. Benodin is survived by his children, Les Benodin, M.D. (Heather) and Danielle LeRoy, J.D. (David); twelve grandchildren; his brother Robert (Mireille); and various nieces and nephews. He was 76. A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at the DuSable Museum 740 E 56th Pl, Chicago, IL 60637 on October 10th at 5pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019