Lester Spielman, age 93, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020; beloved husband of the late Dorothy Fenyn Spielman; loving stepfather of Dan (Jocelyn) Fenyn; adoring best friend of Enid Silverman; cherished brother of the late Abbey (Corky) Spielman and the late Herman (the late Sylvia) Spielman; dear uncle and friend to others. Sincere appreciation to Lester's devoted caregivers, Bernadette and Roger.
A revered and esteemed educator, Lester was founding principal of Chicago's Andersen Educational and Vocational Guidance Center and Andersen Elementary School. He was a member of the faculty of Roosevelt University where he supervised the student teachers. Lester's passion for education made a profound, life-long impact on his students. Decades after his retirement, his legacy continued to shine brightly on their lives. From across the nation, they demonstrated their love and gratitude they had for "Mr. Spielman" through their regular visits, letters, and celebrations in his honor.
Music filled Lester's soul, most notably as a classical music aficionado and a patron of the opera. His musical prowess was evident by playing first chair, clarinet, in the Chicago All City Orchestra. Twice honored as guest conductor of the Northbrook Symphony Orchestra, he led it with expertise, gusto, and passion.
The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed Friday, October 2nd, 1:30 p.m. CST, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click on Lester's photograph and scroll down to Service Detail to view the service. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.