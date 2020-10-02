1/2
Lester A. Spielman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lester Spielman, age 93, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020; beloved husband of the late Dorothy Fenyn Spielman; loving stepfather of Dan (Jocelyn) Fenyn; adoring best friend of Enid Silverman; cherished brother of the late Abbey (Corky) Spielman and the late Herman (the late Sylvia) Spielman; dear uncle and friend to others. Sincere appreciation to Lester's devoted caregivers, Bernadette and Roger.

A revered and esteemed educator, Lester was founding principal of Chicago's Andersen Educational and Vocational Guidance Center and Andersen Elementary School. He was a member of the faculty of Roosevelt University where he supervised the student teachers. Lester's passion for education made a profound, life-long impact on his students. Decades after his retirement, his legacy continued to shine brightly on their lives. From across the nation, they demonstrated their love and gratitude they had for "Mr. Spielman" through their regular visits, letters, and celebrations in his honor.

Music filled Lester's soul, most notably as a classical music aficionado and a patron of the opera. His musical prowess was evident by playing first chair, clarinet, in the Chicago All City Orchestra. Twice honored as guest conductor of the Northbrook Symphony Orchestra, he led it with expertise, gusto, and passion.

The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed Friday, October 2nd, 1:30 p.m. CST, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click on Lester's photograph and scroll down to Service Detail to view the service. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved