|
|
April 21, 1958 - June 14, 2018
Today we are remembering a husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, skater, and truck driver. It has been a year since you rolled into heaven leaving us with precious memories of you. Not a day has gone past without thoughts of you. The family would like to thank everyone who sent flowers, cards, calls and expressions of Love. Lester, we miss you.
Your Loving Wife, Brothers, Sisters, Children, Grandchildren, and Friends
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Lester Charles Barr
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 16 to June 17, 2019