Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gilbert Catholic Church
301 E. Belvidere Road
Grayslake, IL
View Map
Lester E. Stang


1929 - 2019
Lester E. Stang Obituary
Lester "Les" E. Stang, age 89, of Grayslake passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was born on December 22, 1929 in Libertyville. Les served in the US Army. He was the owner of the Grayslake Bowling Alley and was also owner of Les's Lounge for 24 years. He served as board member of the Tavern Owner Association of Lake County. He was also the Co-founder of the Grayslake Fire District, Les was the president and served on the board for 39 years. He was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed 36 years of Cubs spring training in Mesa, AZ. He was an avid Bears fan and enjoyed bowling. Les is survived by his wife, Mary, whom he married 63 years ago on July 23, 1956. He is also survived by his children, Margaret (James) Lesza, Leslie (Mark) Schwenk, Penny (Jimmy) Sivia, Patricia (Amos) Black, Michael (Sally) Stang, Charles Stang, and Timothy (Tina) Stang; 21 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Evelyn Stang Munts. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Vera Stang; brothers, Walter Stang, Charles Stang, and George Stang; and sisters, Delores Stang Butenschoen, Irene Stang Bratske and Ruth Ann Stang. Friends of the family may visit on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Gilbert Catholic Church, 301 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Libertyville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grayslake Fire Protection District. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
