Lester Feller
Lester Feller, 87, loving and devoted husband of Elaine for 62 wonderful years; beloved father of Marcia (Bernard) Turnoy and Ross (Kora); adoring grandfather of Barrett, Max, and Misha; beloved uncle of Leslie, Susan, and David. Lester received a Bachelor's Degree in food science from Cornell University and a Master's Degree from the University of California at Davis. He began his professional career in Chicago while stationed in the army, developing Meal, Ready-to-Eat (MRE) rations. He went on to work for Kraft Foods, Quaker Oats, Sara Lee, and Lawrence Foods, Inc. Les developed a patent for a vegetable-based glaze. He also was an active musician, performing on saxophone and clarinet. Long time volunteer at Chicago Botanical Garden, and local print shops. Service and shiva are private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jewish United Fund (juf.org). To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view service: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
