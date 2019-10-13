|
Lester (Les) Harvey Johnson (89), beloved husband of the late Sonia, was born in Chicago on June 3, 1930 and died peacefully on October 9, 2019.
Les was active in the Oak Park community and with Grace Lutheran Church. He worked within the banking and insurance industries and tried his hand at dairy farming in WI. Later he moved to Williams Bay, selling real estate until retirement.
Later in life, Les sailed the world, three times over, serving as a dance host for cruise lines. Other dancing included the Willowbrook Ball Room and a local Scandinavian Dance Troop. He also ushered at the Chicago Symphony, with frequent visits to the Lyric Opera.
Les is survived by his three children, Paul (Allison), Lesley (Glynis) and Kevin Johnson; and six wonderful grandchildren, Blake (Lisa), Cameron, Lauren, Garrett, Lindsey and Adam Johnson.
A private memorial and internment will be held.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019