Lester J. Kaplan, age 76; U.S, Navy Retiree and Viet Nam veteran; beloved husband of Barbara nee Sandacz and the late Sherry; loving father of Amy, Jason (Kristin) and Jami; proud grandfather of Eric, Rebecka, Ethan and Alexa ; fond brother of Barry and Beth; loving uncle and friend of many. Funeral service and military honors Thurs., March 12, 2020, 12 Noon at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated. Info: Matz Funeral Home, Mt. Prospect, 847/394-2336 or matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020