Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
1025 Lake St
Melrose Park, IL
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
1025 Lake St
Melrose Park, IL
Lester L. Fiene Obituary
Lester L. Fiene, age 92, late of Elmhurst, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Anne nee Painter. Loving father of John (Joan) and Joseph (Michelle) Fiene. Proud grandpa of 5 and great-grandpa of 8. Visitation Monday, February 10, 2020, 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Pedersen-Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 S. York St., Elmhurst, IL. Visitation Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1025 Lake St., Melrose Park, IL. with Rev. Martin Doering officiating. Interment private. Mr. Fiene was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Memorial contributions to the appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
