Lester Lerman
Lester Lerman, age 95, of Highland Park, beloved husband for 73 years of Gloria, nee Friedman; loving father of Candace (late Steven) Spreckman, Bradley (Debbie) Lerman, and the late Scott (Sally) Lerman; adored grandpa of Brian (Susan) Spreckman, Laura (Peter) Leo, Melissa (Adam) Richmond, Ben (Erinn) Spreckman, Aaron (Louise) Lerman, Robyn Lerman, Alex (Sarah) Lerman, Jake (Lauren) Lerman and Ilana Lerman; proud great grandfather of Maya, Lilly, Henry, Sam, Charlie, Stella, Daisy, Ava, Hayes, Jack, Ruby, and Emmy; devoted son of the late A.P. and the late Sadie Lerman; cherished son-in-law of the late I.C. and the late "T" Friedman; dear brother of the late Bernice Cahill; fond brother-in-law of Ron (Pat) Friedman, Barbara (Harvey) Walner, and the late Furn (late Ben) Wolach, late Robert (late Patricia) Friedman, late Lolita (late Gene) Cook, and the late Marlene (late David) Pochis; treasured uncle, cousin and friend to many. For your safety and concern for all, the service and interment will be private. The service will be live streamed Friday, 12 Noon at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Lester's photo and scroll down to Service Information. Please express your condolences on the Memory Wall at Lester's webpage. Contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Service
12:00 PM
live stream
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
