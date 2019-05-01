Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lester Levin, age 98. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine Levin for 73 years. Loving father of Robert (Ena) Levin, Laurie (Robert) Levin and Jill (the late Gabriel) Loewy. Proud grandfather of Elizabeth Levin, Sarah Levin (James Rowland), Jessica Levin (Peter Nopachinda), Andrew Levin, Daniel (Joy) Levin, Rachel Levin (Steven Markowitz), Andrew Loewy and Alexander Loewy. Proud great grandfather of Nate and Madeline Geraldine Rowland. Graveside service Thursday 11AM at Memorial Park Cemetery (Anshe Emet Section), 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chicago Botanic Gardens, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022, www.chicagobotanic.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019
