Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
260 West Irving Park Road
Wood Dale, IL 60191
(630) 766-3232
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
260 West Irving Park Road
Wood Dale, IL 60191
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
2350 E. Dempster St.
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leta Dallas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leta N. Dallas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leta N. Dallas Obituary
Leta N. Dallas, age 88, of Itasca, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by all of her dear loved ones on November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of M. Steve; loving mother of Steve (Patricia), Jim (Qing), George (Kristin), William (Leslie), Margot (Bill) Vaselopulos and Nicolette; cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Steven, Casey, Lauren, Samantha, Christopher, Chase, Chris, Alexis, Kaylynn, Leta and Steven; dearest sister of the late Alexandra Deas and the late William Dimson and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, November 17th, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Geils Funeral Home, 260 W. Irving Park Road, Wood Dale. Friends and family will meet Monday, November 18th at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2350 E. Dempster St., Des Plaines, for Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation, 10 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or Hooved Animal Humane Society, 10804 McConnell Rd, Woodstock, IL 60098. Info., 630-766-3232 or www.geilsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -