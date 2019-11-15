|
Leta N. Dallas, age 88, of Itasca, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by all of her dear loved ones on November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of M. Steve; loving mother of Steve (Patricia), Jim (Qing), George (Kristin), William (Leslie), Margot (Bill) Vaselopulos and Nicolette; cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Steven, Casey, Lauren, Samantha, Christopher, Chase, Chris, Alexis, Kaylynn, Leta and Steven; dearest sister of the late Alexandra Deas and the late William Dimson and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, November 17th, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Geils Funeral Home, 260 W. Irving Park Road, Wood Dale. Friends and family will meet Monday, November 18th at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2350 E. Dempster St., Des Plaines, for Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation, 10 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or Hooved Animal Humane Society, 10804 McConnell Rd, Woodstock, IL 60098. Info., 630-766-3232 or www.geilsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 15, 2019