Letha Marie Coleman, 93; of Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood; retired librarian at Olive-Harvey Colleges; passed away peacefully, September 27, 2019. Born in Dayton, Ohio, Letha earned her B.A. from the University of Dayton before embarking on her 34-year-long career with Chicago Public Schools. After earning her M.A. in Library Studies from Chicago Teachers College at Northeastern Illinois University, Letha began her career as a university librarian. Devoted mother of Kermit B. "Casey" (Catherine La Luz) Coleman, Jr., Kathleen "Kathy" (Kevin) Haywood, and Karen (Zollie) Carradine. Proud grandmother of Kandace Haywood, Lauren (Cody) Green, Amanda Coleman, Ashley (Craig, Jr.) Coleman, and Kamille Haywood. Great-grandmother of Justin McNeal, Immanuel "Mani" Haywood and Tyler, Chase, Gavin, Noah, and Miles Green. Daughter of the late John Franklin Dent and Dorothy Florentine Dent (nee Fillmore). Services are private. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019