Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
Letitia J. Hachem Obituary
Letitia Joyce Hachem (nee Piet) Age 77, November 8, 1941 - March 27, 2019. Loving wife of the late Toubia Hachem. Loving mother of Stacia Hachem (Alexandre Zyngier), Chantal Hachem, Sanaa Hachem (David McClain). Grandmother of Rafael, Daniel, Josef Zyngier and Liam McClain. Sister of Natalie Barvinchak, Antoinette Francis and Anthony Piet Jr. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago, to St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. for Mass 10: 30 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
