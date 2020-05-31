Letty Redis, nee Coomer, age 88 of Brookfield. Beloved wife of the late William D., loving mother of William A. (Susan J.) and James Redis, cherished grandmother of James Thomas "J.T." and Zachary Redis, dear sister of her twin the late Betty Mushynski, late Alene Bokholdt, late Irene Coan, late Paul (Mary Della) Coomer, late Wynema Hall, late Elmer (Susie) Coomer and the late Eleanor DeGarmo, fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions all funeral services are private. Arrangements by: Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home 3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. Info: 708-485-0214
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.