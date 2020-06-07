Bernstein, Lewis, 89, veteran. Beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Teplinsky). Adored father of Steve (the late Maureen) & Judi (Tony) Battaglia. Proud grandfather of Cody (Samantha), Blake (Amanda), Cory and Eden. Loving great-grandfather of Lilly, Jackson, Bryce, Grayson, and Brinley. Cherished brother of Nathan (Rita). Private family funeral at Chicago Jewish Funeral Home, Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Cancer Society www.cancer.org. Private family service Monday. To attend funeral live stream, please visit website https://chicagojewishfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.