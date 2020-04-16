Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Lewis Butterman, 91

Beloved husband of Phyllis Butterman nee Horton. Loving father of Mark (Susan Blake) Butterman and Dean (Melanie Shanks) Butterman. Proud grandfather of Blake, Sally, Tess and Cal. Dear brother of Inez Levy and Ted Butterman. Fond brother-in-law of Neil (Bronwen) Horton. Cherished companion of Roberta Busch. As kids he told us that he could lift the house, but only when we were sleeping. We never doubted him. We still don't. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy all services and shiva will be private. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Mazon: A Jewish Response to Hunger, 10850 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90024, www.mazon.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals- Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020
