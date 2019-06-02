|
Lewis G. Sullivan, 90, longtime resident of Winnetka, died peacefully with his family by his side, on May 28, 2019. Cherished husband of 63 years to Nancy; adored father of Barry (Julie), Ann (Ed) Sebastian, Tom (Laura), and Peter (Melissa); proud grandfather to Ian, Leigh, Emma, Ellie, Will, Owen, Claire, Drew, Skye and Behr.Lew attended New Trier High School, Northwestern University, was a veteran of the Korean War, and a successful printing business owner. He loved to travel and spent many years volunteering his time in the American Southwest. He always had a positive outlook on life and his wry sense of humor endeared him to many. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian in Santa Fe at wheelwright.org or 505-982-4636, ext.103.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019