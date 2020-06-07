Lewis S. Bernstein
Lewis Bernstein, age 89. Veteran. Beloved husband of Eleanor, nee Teplinsky. Adored father of Steve (the late Maureen) and Judi (Tony) Battaglia. Proud grandfather of Cody (Sam), Blake (Amanda), Cory and Eden. Loving great-grandfather of Lilly, Jackson, Bryce, Grayson and Brinley. Cherished brother of Nathan (Rita). Private family service Monday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society,100 Tri-State International, Suite 125, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, www.cancer.org. To attend the funeral live stream please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
