Sister Leyla P. (Cerda-Sanchez) Cerda C. S. J.
1959 - 2020
Sister Leyla P. Cerda (Cerda-Sanchez), C. S. J., age 60. Beloved member of the Congregation of St. Joseph, celebrating 24 years of Religious Life. Loving daughter of the late Enrique M. Cerda and Leila Maria Sanchez. Dear sister of Enrique F. Cerda, Carlos M. Cerda, Regina Cerda Guidry and Carmen Soledad Guidry. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid restrictions, no public visitation or service will be held. A Memorial Mass will be held in the future. Sr. Leyla received her Bachelor's degree in accounting and her Master's degree in Pastoral Studies at Loyola Institute of Ministry in New Orleans. Sr. Leyla's ministries included service in Catholic Charities in New Orleans and Catholic Charities in Baton Rouge. She served as Loyola University Ministry Chaplain in New Orleans, at Taller De Jose in Chicago, St. Barbara Catholic Parish in Brookfield, St. Joseph Press in LaGrange Park, and TEACH in LaGrange Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Taller De Jose (info@tallerdejose.org), TEACH (teach@teachempowers.org) or the Congregation of St. Joseph. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 19, 2020
remembering Sister Leyla in my prayers & at the altar. I trust she's found rest 'where the light of God's face shines'. Her family & sisters are especially in my prayers these days
James M Deshotels
Coworker
